Iran's cement industry to prepare alternatives amid fuel shortage

03 November 2021

Iran is facing the prospect of power shortages amid an insufficient supply of natural gas, according to Trend News. As a result, cement plants are expected to store mazut as an alternative fuel over the next few days, says the secretary of the Cement Industry Association, Abdolreza Sheikhan.

Mr Sheikhan also noted that an electricity outage during the summer had previously led to a cement shortage in the market and an increase in prices. Therefore, he expressed concern about the prospect of simultaneous power and gas outages in the upcoming winter. In such a scenario, the cement industry may struggle to meet the winter demand for cement.

