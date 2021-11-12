FLSmidth appoints a new CEO effective from 1 January 2022

12 November 2021

Thomas Schulz, FLSmidth’s Group CEO, has made the decision to take a role outside of the company, and will therefore step down as FLSmidth’s CEO by end of 2021. Mikko Keto, who joined FLSmidth in January 2021 as President of FLSmidth’s Mining business and member of Group Executive Management, has been appointed incoming CEO by FLSmidth’s Board of Directors, effective 1 January 2022.

Vagn Sørensen, Chairman, states: “I am pleased we are able to recruit internally for such a vital position, which will ensure a continuation of the strong progress FLSmidth is demonstrating. Since joining FLSmidth, Mikko has been setting a clear direction for our Mining business and is overseeing the thyssenkrupp acquisition’s integration planning. There is significant growth potential ahead in the mining industry, and Mikko’s experience including his leadership skills, comprehensive industry insight and proven track record in driving business initiatives that deliver profitability will be a competitive advantage for FLSmidth. I have strong confidence is his ability to deliver a very successful and profitable FLSmidth going forward and unfold the full potential of MissionZero.”

Since joining FLSmidth in 2013, Thomas Schulz has transformed the company from a predominately capital project organisation to an organisation with more focus on service and aftermarket, and with a much stronger local presence and closer proximity to customers.

Thomas Schulz says: “After more than eight years at the helm of FLSmidth, including many years navigating the extended downturns in Mining and most recently the global pandemic, I’m proud to see all that we have accomplished together, and excited about what lies ahead for FLSmidth.”

Published under