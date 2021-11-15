Venezuela to export to Caribbean

Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro Moros, has approved the Cement Export Plan 2022 as part of the country’s aim to diversify its economy.
The plan also foresees the export of cement to the Caribbean for the first time. "For the first time, Venezuela will export cement to the Caribbean," President Maduro reported when instructing the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, to investigate the mafias that commercialise cement at a premium and sanction them with the full weight of the law.
