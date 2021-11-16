Çimsa joins Oficemen

16 November 2021

Çimsa has joined the Spanish cement manufacturers association, Oficemen. The Turkish company has recently started its production activity in Spain, after the acquisition of the white cement factory in Buñol, Valencia, from the Mexican group Cemex.

With a production capacity of nearly 0.6Mta, the Buñol plant is among the most technologically advanced in Europe. "With the integration of the Buñol factory into our production and distribution networks, we will increase our white cement production capacity by 40 per cent, making Çimsa the world's leading white cement producer," said Burak Orhum, chairman of Sabançı Holding Cement Group and chairman of Çimsa Cementos España, SAU.

In addition to the Buñol factory, Çimsa has two other white cement manufacturing facilities in Mersin and Eskişehir, both in Turkey, as well as a mill in Houston (USA), and terminals in Hamburg (Germany), Trieste (Italy) and Seville (Spain). The company also has three other grey cement factories, a grey cement mill, and an aluminous cement factory in Turkey.

Published under