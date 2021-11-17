Carbon8 appoints chief engineer

17 November 2021

Carbon8 System has appointed David Clemmitt as its chief engineer. David will be responsible for leading the engineering direction and execution of Carbon8 Systems’ Advanced Carbonation Technology (ACT) across global markets.

As part of his role, Mr Clemmitt will have ownership of growing and developing the engineering function of the company to provide world class capability and innovation in the Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) arena. He joins the board of Carbon8 Systems and will work closely with Dr Paula Carey, the company's co-founder and chief technical officer.

Mr Clemmitt has joined from Baker Hughes, the global energy technology company, where he was Global Engineering Leader of its UK business from 2017. Before Baker Hughes, he held senior engineering roles at Meggitt, Schlumberger and Spirax Sarco Engineering. Mr Clemmitt is a Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) and a member of the UK Engineering Council.

Published under