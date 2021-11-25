Salvadoran cement market expands 60% in 6M21

ICR Newsroom By 25 November 2021

Apparent cement consumption in El Salvador surged by 59.7 per cent to 920,315t (21,654.48 bags) in January-June 2021 from 576,210t (13,557.88 bags) in the equivalent period of 2020, according to Casalco. In June alone, 102,413t (2409.71 bags) were sold on the domestic market, representing a 24.4 per cent increase when compared with June 2020 sales of 82,345t (1937.54 bags).



Cement prices in El Salvador rose 6.9 per cent YoY from US$7.87 per 42.5kg bag to US$8.09/bag, ex-works – including VAT, in September 2021. Retail prices were up 5.1 per cent YoY to US$8.81/bag in September 2021 from US$8.68/bag.

Published under