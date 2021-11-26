Cement demand continues climb in El Salvador in July

ICR Newsroom By 26 November 2021

Apparent cement consumption in El Salvador increased 45.9 per cent YoY to 180,611t (4249.67 bags) from 123,779t (2912.45 bags) in July 2020, according to Casalco.

In the January-July 2021 period apparent demand saw a 57.3 per cent increase to 1,100,926t (25,904.15 bags) from 699,989t (16,470.33 bags) in the 7M20.

In October 2021 the ex-works price remained stable MoM at US$8.09 per 42.5kg bag. Retail prices edged up further to US$8.82/bag in October, representing a YoY rise of five per cent.

