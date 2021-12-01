Bolivian cement market surges in August but slips in September

ICR Newsroom By 01 December 2021

Bolivia’s cement consumption advanced by 36.6 per cent to 339,838t in August 2021 but edged down 2.1 per cent the following month to 329,982t when compared with the equivalent months of 2020, according to the country’s statistics agency, INE.



Output from domestic cement plants increased by 27.3 per cent in August 2021 to 317,594t. However, production declined by 4.4 per cent YoY to 342,663t in September.



January-September 2021

In the first nine months of 2021 total cement demand in Bolivia reached 2.616Mt, up 32.3 per cent when compared with the 9M20 but down 11.4 per cent on the equivalent period in 2019, when consumption reached 2.952Mt.



Production in the January-September 2021 period saw a 23.1 per cent increase to 2.625Mt when compared with the 9M20 although when compared with the 9M19 there was a 10.9 per cent contraction from 2.945Mt.

