Pakistan’s domestic dispatches grow, but exports declined in November 2021

07 December 2021

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement dispatches during November 2021 were 4.124Mt compared to 3.742Mt in November 2020, showing an increase of 10.2 per cent YoY. However, exports declined by 9.2 per cent with volumes falling from 766,273t to 695,779t during this period.

In November 2021 northern-based cement mills delivered 3.469Mt of cement to domestic markets, representing an increase of 10.9 per cent against 3.129Mt of dispatches in November 2020. Southern-based mills shipped 654,983t cement in local markets during November 2021, which was 6.8 per cent higher than the dispatches of 613,113t during November 2020.

Exports from northern mills declined considerably by 69.7 per cent as volumes fell from 182,091t in November 2020 to 55,234t in November 2021. Exports from the south advanced by 9.7 per cent to 640,545t in November 2021 from 584,182t during the same month last year.

Cumulative dispatches in 5MFY22

During the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY22), total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 22.86Mt, or 4.1 per cent lower than 23.83Mt dispatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Further analyses indicate that domestic uptake of the commodity slightly increased by 2.8 per cent to 20.007Mt from 19.455Mt during July-November 2020. In contrast, exports during the same period declined by 34.9 per cent to 2.853Mt from 4.384Mt during July-November 2020.

