INSEE Cement ups its game to ease Sri Lankan cement shortages

09 December 2021

Operating at maximum production capacity with optimised distribution channels for a number of weeks, INSEE Cement claims it has successfully helped to mitigate the cement shortage that was prevailing in the Sri Lankan market.

INSEE Cement’s concentrated and immediate contingency measures across its entire operation at the onset of the shortage ensured an uninterrupted market supply of cement, while also logging a record-high 700,000t production output during the 3Q21 for the company. To mitigate the shortage the company introduced two more additional import vessels to its logistics operation to accelerate production and distribution cycles.

“As Sri Lanka’s leading cement manufacturer, INSEE Cement took on the responsibility to ensure the local construction industry’s post-COVID-19 revival remained on its trajectory,” stated Gustavo Navarro, CEO at INSEE Cement Sri Lanka. “We continued to fully support government regulations and industrial policies to first stabilise the market, and were able to deploy our island-wide distribution and dealership network to ensure an uninterrupted supply across the island. The loyalty and patience of our customers gave us that extra encouragement we needed to overcome the challenge.”



INSEE Cement operates at a 3.6Mta maximum capacity, with a 1.5Mta production at the Galle plant, 1.3Mt of output from the Puttalam facility and a 0.8Mt import capacity at the Colombo Cement Terminal.

