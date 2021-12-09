US Portland and blended cement market expands 5% in September

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico advanced 4.5 per cent YoY to 9.8Mt in September 2021, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The top five consuming states were Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois, which received 38 per cent of total domestic shipments in September 2021. The leading producing states for Portland and blended cements in September 2021 were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Michigan, which accounted for 40 per cent of the country’s cement output.



Masonry cement shipments slipped to 205,000t in September when compared with September 2020. Approximately 63 per cent of masonry cement was shipped to the leading masonry cement-consuming states – Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, reached 6.8Mt in September 2021, a modest decrease when compared with September 2020.



Imports of cement and clinker, including Puerto Rico, increased 3.7 per cent YoY to 1.8Mt in September 2021.



January-September 2021

Shipments of Portland and blended cement for the first nine months of 2021 were up 4.2 per cent to 79.9Mt while deliveries of masonry cement increased to 1.8Mt.



Clinker production in the January-September 2021 remained unchanged YoY at an estimated 57.8Mt with Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama as the leading clinker-producing states.



Domestic clinker and cement production was supplemented by 17Mt of cement and clinker imports, up 34 per cent YoY.

