Kalambaina Cement sees successful start-up of Line 3 project

20 December 2021

Sinoma CBMI has announced the successful start-up of its EPC project for Kalambaina Cement (BUA) in Sokoto, Nigeria.



Work on the 3Mta Line 3 began in the 2Q19 and carried on throughout 2020 and 2021. Sinoma has now begun works on Line 4 for the same site.

