Pakistan sees exports surge in November

Pakistan's cement and clinker exports has reported mixed results between July 2021 and November 2021. According to a research house, exports observed a negative trend on a cumulative basis driven mainly by the political crisis in Afghanistan, as exports from the north reportedly remained disturbed. Elsewhere, exports from southern plants posted nominal growth.
The industry earned US$115.99m in export revenue by dispatching 3.20Mt of cement and clinker overseas in the 5MFY21-22 (1 July-31 November 2021), compared to US$123.67m from 3.73Mt of exports in the year-ago period. Therefore, seeing a decline of 6.2 per cent and 14.6 per cent in dollar terms and quantity, respectively.
However, in November 2021, export revenues surprisingly increased 393.1 per cent MoM to US$50.54m on the shipment of 1.40Mt (+462.7 per cent MoM), compared to US$10.24m from 248,833t of exports in October.
Production in the 4MFY21-22
During July-October 2021, Pakistan's cement production decreased by 2.7 per cent YoY to 15.982Mt from 16.433Mt in the year-ago period. In October 2021 alone, production fell 15.6 per cent to 4.479Mt from 5.123Mt in the same month last year.
