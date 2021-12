Vietnam cement production reached 101.2Mt in 2021

29 December 2021

Vietnam is estimated to have produced 101.2Mt of cement in 2021, up 2.6 per cent YoY, according to the latest data from the government-run General Statistics Office (GSO).

In December, the country’s cement output is projected to have reached 9.9Mt, up 8.4 per cent YoY, the GSO said.

