Dalmia Bharat launches electric truck initiative

29 December 2021

Dalmia Bharat, India, has launched an electric truck initiative, which will see the first two high capacity electric trucks deployed out of a proposed fleet of 22 vehicles to be launched within the fiscal year.



The company has commissioned two charging stations at its Rajgangpur Unit in the Sundergargh district of Odisha and three more such facilities will be set up by March next year.

The move is aimed at accelerating the company's sustainability goal of lowering carbon emissions, as well as optimising its overall logistics cost. With the introduction of the company's new EV truck fleet, the CO2 emissions relating to diesel trucks will be reduced significantly.

