Power Cement sign deal for 7MW power plant

10 January 2022

Power Cement Ltd has signed an agreement to set up a 7MW solar power plant at its existing site.

“The company has signed an agreement with Burj Solar Energy (Private) Ltd on for procurement of electricity on a fixed tariff (around 40 per cent lower than the existing grid tariff) for the next 20 years,” the bourse filing stated.

According to the agreement, Burj Solar will invest by setting up a dedicated 7MW solar power plant which is expected to be operational within the next six to eight months.

