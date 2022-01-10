Arawak Cement to keep production going during maintenance work

Arawak Cement Co Ltd (TCL group) says there will be no pause in its cement production in Barbados as it carries out major maintenance work starting in early February.

Following several meetings over the past week regarding dust from the St Lucy facility, the decision was taken to carry out several upgrades and maintenance of its kiln.

Arawak Cement has sought to reassure customers that production will be unaffected by the work. "Arawak Cement Co Ltd clarifies misleading news reports that we will be 'closing our plant for one month in February'. It is confirmed that from the first days in February, upgrades and programmed major maintenance to our kiln will be carried out on the plant, as is done annually," a company statement read.

"Like in the past, this will not result in stoppage to the production of cement or our cement supply to our customers. During this time, we will continue to distribute our product and be available to customers on a regular basis," Arawak Cement said.

