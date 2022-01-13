UltraTech Cement commissions Bara grinding unit Line II

UltraTech Cement (Aditya Birla Group) has commissioned Line II of its Bara grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh, India, having cement capacity of 2Mta. Line I was earlier commissioned in January 2020 and is already operating at a capacity utilisation in excess of 80 per cent, says the company.

This additional capacity will help the UltraTech Cement to service the fast-growing cement demand in the central region in the country.

Together with this expansion, during the FY21-22 the company has commissioned 3.2Mta of new cement capacity as planned, taking its total cement manufacturing capacity in India to 114.55Mta.

