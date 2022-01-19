Tokyo Cement lays foundation stone for expansion project

The Management of Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC recently laid foundation for a factory expansion project in Trincomalee, to increase its manufacturing capacity by a further 1Mta. The project scheduled to be completed by early 2023 will bring Tokyo Cement Group’s total installed capacity to 4Mta, firmly establishing the Company’s position as the largest manufacturer of cement in Sri Lanka.

The new expansion project at the Tokyo Cement Factory in Trincomalee reflects the company’s readiness to cater to the future growth in demand of the local construction industry. With the 18-month expansion plan Tokyo Cement will increase the production of Tokyo Super, Nippon Cement and Nippon Cement Pro.

