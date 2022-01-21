Iran's annual cement consumption falls by 5.4 per cent in FY2021

Annual cement consumption in Iran reached 59.87Mt in FY2021, reflecting a YoY contraction of 5.4 per cent, according to the Iran Cement Association.
Consumption in December 2021 was reported at 5.03Mt, marginally ahead on a YoY basis by 0.6 per cent.
Domestic clinker and cement production volumes reached 5.67Mt and 5.38Mt in December, respectively. Meanwhile, the country's clinker and cement export volumes were recorded at 0.99Mt and 0.415Mt, respectively.
