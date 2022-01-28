FLSmidth forms partnership in Vietnam for waste plastic co-processing

28 January 2022

FLSmidth will work with TONTOTON, a waste handling start-up company in Vietnam, to assist local cement producers in replacing fossil fuels with non-recyclable plastic waste.

Eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the world’s oceans every year. As the fourth-largest contributor to marine plastic pollution globally, Vietnam wants to buck this harmful trend, which is largely caused by an ineffective waste handling infrastructure. Sustainability start-up TONTOTON will be streamlining the plastic waste ‘value chain’ by collecting and recycling large quantities of plastic on behalf of major consumables companies before it reaches the ocean.



As the world’s third-largest cement manufacturing nation, Vietnam had a production of nearly 100Mta in 2020. The non-recyclable plastic waste can be used in co-processing at cement plants and is therefore a perfect alternative fuel for the Vietnamese cement industry, which today is dependent on large quantities of coal and other fossil fuels. Cement production accounts for 7-8 per cent of the world’s CO 2 emissions – with nearly 40 per cent stemming from the combustion of fossil fuels. Adopting alternative fuel sources and waste-to-energy processes will significantly offset the environmental footprint.

“Together with TONTOTON, we are enabling cement plants in Vietnam to replace traditional fossil fuels with a more environmentally friendly alternative, while also tackling the tremendous waste challenges,” says Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement Industry president, FLSmidth. “With our process knowledge, technical expertise within co-processing, and waste-fuel firing equipment, we proud to help facilitate a win-win situation for all parties involved,” Mr Riisberg Lund concludes.

“This partnership is an important step towards unleashing the benefits of the waste-to-energy transition in the Vietnamese cement industry,” says TONTONTON Founder and Director, Barak Ekshtein. “We are excited to have FLSmidth onboard as waste co-processing technical consultant as, together, we aim to close the gap in the plastic waste value chain for the benefit of both our customers and the environment,” explains Mr Ekshtein.

