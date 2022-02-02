Italy’s production index gains 11% in 11M21

By 02 February 2022

Cement production in Italy increased by eight per cent in October 2021 but slipped six per cent in November when compared with the base year of 2015, according to Federbeton, Italy’s concrete association. Compared with the previous year, this resulted in decreases of one and 11 per cent for October and November, respectively.



Domestic output was complemented by imports, which advanced by 60 per cent YoY to 127,189t in October after a seven per cent drop to 108,072t in September. CIF prices improved as total CIF value increased from EUR5.556m in September 2021 to EUR6.847m in October, representing an advance from EUR51/t to EUR54/t over the same period.



However, exports declined seven per cent YoY to 131,536t in October 2021 after a six per cent uptick to 147,659t reported in September 2021. FOB prices reflected the drop in the market with FOB values down from EUR9.704m in September 2021 to EUR8.167m in October 2021. The FOB value per tonne fell from EUR66 to EUR62 over the same period.



January-November 2021

In the first 11 months of 2021 the production index was up 11 per cent YoY, showing a slight deceleration of YoY growth when compared with 14 per cent for the 10M21 and 16 per cent for the 9M21.



Imports in the 10M21 increased by 25 per cent while exports edged up by seven per cent YoY.







