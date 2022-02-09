Bolivian demand down 14% in October, up 8% in November

ICR Newsroom By 09 February 2022

Bolivia’s cement market contracted by 13.8 per cent YoY to 329,982t in October 2021 but when compared with October 2019, the decline in demand was 13.1 per cent, according to the country’s statistics agency, INE. However, domestic cement sales were up 7.7 per cent to 369,238t in November 2021 when compared with the previous year and by 30.3 per cent when compared with November 2019.



In terms of production, domestic producers reduced output by 7.5 per cent YoY in October 2021 to 361,070t and by 4.8 per cent when compared with 2019. In November production declined by 7.7 per cent to 333,523t when compared with November 2020 but increased by 63.7 per cent when compared with November 2019.



January-November 2021

Cement sales in Bolivia during the first 11 months of 2021 expanded by 22.6 per cent YoY to 3,314,822t from 2,703,129t in the 11M20. In the 11M19 sales were 3,615,128t.



Output increased by 15.1 per cent YoY to 3,319,600t in November. In the 11M19 production reached 3,528,106t.

Published under