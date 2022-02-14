Argos opens new Cartagena terminal

ICR Newsroom By 14 February 2022

Colombia-based Argos has inaugurated its new port terminal in the free zone of Cartagena, Colombia. the new terminal will triple its export capacity to 3.5Mta. The terminal can serve vessels of up to 60,000t.



The company invested nearly US$42m in the new terminal, which includes a berthing platform of 152m long by 18m wide that joins the coast by a 170m-long civil walkway. It also consists of closed conveyor belts with a capacity to transport 1200tph of cement and 900tph of clinker from the storage silos to the ships, which will reduce truck transport and atmospheric emissions.



Carlos Horacio Yusty, vice president of the Colombia Region of Cementos Argos, said that “We are very proud to celebrate the completion of this mega project that will allow us to substantially increase exports to the United States and the Caribbean and Central America and strengthen the connection with our clients and allies. Without a doubt, this milestone is a reflection of our intention to invest decisively in the country to contribute to economic reactivation and enable a more sustainable, prosperous and inclusive society.”



Companies that supplied equipment and services to the construction project include FLSmith, Hatch, Koch Solutions, AVIC International and BSK Global.

