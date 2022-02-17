FLSmidth advances two Board of Directors nominations

ICR Newsroom By 17 February 2022

FLSmidth & Co A/S Board of Directors has nominated current Vice Chairman, Tom Knutzen, as new Chairman of the Board, taking over from Vagn Sørensen after an 11-year tenure. Mr Knutzen has been a member of the FLSmidth Board of Directors since 2012. He is also Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Mr Knutzen’s distinguished career includes his current role as CEO of Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, from which he has resigned effective end April 2022, CEO of Danisco A/S, CEO of NKT Holding A/S, and non-executive Board positions with Nordea Bank AB, Chr Augustinus Fabrikker A/S and Tivoli A/S.



Ørsted CEO, Mads Nipper, is nominated to join the Board as vice chairman. Mr Nipper brings a strong international background within renewable energy, energy efficiency, water management and water conservation, which are front and centre of the FLSmidth MissionZero programme. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. As a member of World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, he leads the Power Working Group. He is also co-chair of the roundtable of hydrogen production under the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance and is vice chair of the international food company Danish Crown.

