Vietnam sees fall in January domestic sales while exports advance

ICR Newsroom By 25 February 2022

Vietnam saw a 24 per cent drop in cement sales to 4,133,512t in January 2022 when compared with January 2021, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



Of this total, VICEM sold 1,382,175t, down 20 per cent YoY, while other associated companies saw their sales shrink 27 per cent YoY to 911,337t in January 2022. Sales of other Vietnamese producers contracted by 24 per cent YoY to 1,840,000t.



However, exports increased 22 per cent YoY to 3,834,871t in January 2022. Clinker exports reached 2,315,211t, up 32 per cent when compared with overseas clinker shipments in January 2021. Cement exports advanced 10 per cent YoY to 1,519,660t in January 2022.

