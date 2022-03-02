Menzel Elektromotoren to build new factory

Menzel Elektromotoren has signed the construction contract for a new, larger motor plant in Hennigsdorf, near Berlin, Germany.

The manufacturer has experienced substantial growth in recent years and has outgrown its present headquarters in central Berlin. “Our new location will feature state-of-the-art machinery, efficient logistics, larger hoist capacities for optimised production processes and high energy efficiency,” says CEO, Mathis Menzel, on the occasion of the signing of the contract.

“We will also expand our team and create around 100 new jobs in production and administration in the medium term.”

The new site offers optimal conditions for this: a gross floor area of around 8500m² will accommodate a motor plant with production, testing and storage areas as well as offices.

The extensive plot allows for flexible expansions to meet future growth requirements. Construction is to start in the summer, with final acceptance scheduled for August 2023.

