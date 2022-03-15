Iran’s cement market expands 5% MoM in February

ICR Newsroom By 15 March 2022

Iranian cement consumption reached 4.43Mt in February 2022, supplied entirely by the domestic industry, according to the Iranian Cement Association. This represents a 5.2 per cent increase when compared with January 2022. While cement production stood at 4.43Mt (+5.2 per cent MoM), clinker output reached 4.83Mt (-7.6 per cent MoM).



The country exported 1.084Mt of clinker and 0.326Mt of cement in February 2022, representing MoM increases of 33.8 and 35.8 per cent, respectively.

