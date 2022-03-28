Mannok Cement hosts research team from Denmark

ICR Newsroom By 28 March 2022

Mannok Cement has hosted a team of six senior student researchers from the Technical University of Denmark. The students are part of a project, which also includes FLSmidth and Rockwool, to make cement production more sustainable by reducing the use of fossil fuels as well as CO 2 and NO x emissions at the cement plant.



Led by FLSmidth’s research and development specialist and project manager, Lars Skaarup Jensen, the students collected data and analysed their newly-developed technology.



“There are good synergies with this partnership, we all have different perspectives to add, and we will bring them together to actively solve the challenges in developing process technology for sustainable building materials,” Mr Skaarup Jensen said.



“The students are receiving several benefits from this visit to Mannok’s cement plant, but the most important part is the industrial experience. There is a significant difference between the lab and the ideal world, and through this experience, the students are understanding how complex the project is. It is not about fixing just one problem at a time; it is about linking everything together and getting the best overall process,” he added.



Damian Reilly, cement plant process manager at Mannok, said: “We are delighted that the university researchers, working alongside FLSmidth process and chemical engineers, have captured the data they required.”

Published under