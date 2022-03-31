Canada's Cement Association claims the industry can't reach net-zero alone

31 March 2022

Set to be released in 2022, Canada’s cement and industry roadmap to net-zero concrete will be unique to Canada’s economy and policy environment, while aligning with its international peers. It will aim at reducing C0 2 emissions by up to 40 per cent by 2030 and deliver net-zero concrete by 2050.

Michael McSweeney, president and CEO, and Adam Auer, VP Environment and Sustainability, made the following statement in response to the Government of Canada ’s Emission Reduction Plan, "Predictability is important for businesses in an economic transition, today’s emissions reduction plan goes a long way towards providing that."

The Emissions Reduction Plan projects a reduction of 25Mt of GHG emissions from all heavy industry between 2019 and 2030. Canada’s cement and concrete industry has engaged in a partnership with Industry, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to achieve net-zero concrete by 2050. This partnership has the potential to reduce over 15Mt of GHGs cumulatively by 2030, and ongoing reductions of over 4Mta.

"As the makers of the most-consumed material on the planet after water, the cement and concrete industry shares a responsibility to find solutions to the challenges of climate change, sustainable construction, and a circular economy. But we can’t do it alone," continues McSweeney.

"We are pleased to see a reiterated commitment to a strategy to support the deployment of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) and the Investment Tax Credit. CCUS technology is essential to addressing the cement industry’s process emissions – we can’t reach net-zero without it.

"We are also pleased to see a commitment to a Canada Green Buildings Strategy. Increasing the demand for the green, low-carbon cement and concrete solutions our industry can provide will help ensure thriving, sustainable, and resilient communities for generations to come."

“Finally, we look forward to working with the federal government to provide long-term certainty for the cement industry through measures that guarantee the price on carbon. This predictability is key for our industry’s plan to stay competitive and maintain jobs through the economic transition to a low-carbon economy.”

