Uzbek Commodity Exchanges trades 0.944Mt of cement in 2M22

ICR Newsroom By 01 April 2022

In the January-February 2022 period, Uzbekistan’s Commodity Exchange has traded 943,500t of cement, of which 864,300t, or 91.6 per cent, were sold at an average price of UZS546,700/t. The average monthly sales volume reached 432,200t.



Around 32 per cent of the volumes sold was PC II A-K (P-I) 32.5N cement, followed by PC/A-I 32.5N cement, which accounted for 16 per cent of cement sold. Smaller shares sold were PTS M-400 D-20 cement (12 per cent share), Portland cement (10 per cent) an PTS II/A-G 32.5N (eight per cent).



AQ Qizilqumsement accounted for 34.1 per cent of all cement sold, followed by JSC Akhangarancement with a 24.4 per cent share. Almalyk MMC accounted for 14.5 per cent while JSC Quvasaycement and JSC Bekabadcement had shares of 6.1 and six per cent, respectively. Combined these cement producers accounted for 83.7 per cent of cement sales on the exchange.



Approximately 29 per cent was sold to the Tashkent regional market, followed by Surkhandarya and Bukhara, which purchased 12 per cent of total sales each. Navoi, Samarkand and Kashkadarya accounted for 11, nine and eight per cent, respectively.

