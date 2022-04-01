Lafarge Algeria exports 0.9Mt in 1Q22

ICR Newsroom By 01 April 2022

Holcim-owned Lafarge Algérie has exported nearly 0.9Mta of cement and clinker in the first quarter of 2022. The volume represents an 87 per cent rise when compared with the 1Q21, when 482,000t of products were exported.



A considerable volume of clinker as well as white and grey cements were exported from Oran, Mostaganem, Jijele, Annaba and Skikda. This includes 30,000t of white cement, shipped from the port of Oran to Mexico and Guatemala. In addition, Lafarge Algérie also delivered 35,000t of grey cement to Gambia from the port.



The company plans to export 3Mt of clinker and cement before the end of 2022.

