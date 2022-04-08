FLSmidth and AVEVA sign global digital solutions and service partnership agreement

08 April 2022

FLSmidth and AVEVA have signed a global partnership to deliver cutting-edge digitally enabled solutions and services to the mining industry. The agreement will accelerate the digitalisation of mining operations and allow miners to benefit from improved performance and productivity globally.

With the new partnership, FLSmidth will work with AVEVA, using AVEVA's technology to securely integrate and provide various digitally enabled services to customers. AVEVA PI System will serve as the central digital platform across FLSmidth's operations. The partnership will accelerate FLSmidth’s delivery of its MissionZero ambition of sustainable productivity through connected digital services by leveraging AVEVA industry software and large customer install base.

"The partnership means AVEVA and FLSmidth can accelerate the customer's digital journey with a more secure, standardised and connected mine. It is a significant step that enables miners to move from the optimisation of individual pieces of equipment to full flowsheet efficiency: This is where the major benefits of digital solutions lie. We are extremely excited about what we will soon offer customers in terms of improve uptime, operational efficiency, productivity and, of course, sustainability," comments Mikko Tepponen, chief digital officer at FLSmidth.

Peter Herweck, CEO of AVEVA, said: "AVEVA and our strategic partner Schneider Electric have deep experience in developing data-driven innovation to enable safety, sustainability and profitability across the global mining industry. Our new partnership with FLSmidth will accelerate the transition to more sustainable mining operations by integrating world-leading processes and energy technologies for enhanced asset performance at every level."

FLSmidth and AVEVA will immediately begin to integrate various AVEVA technologies and solutions with the FLSmidth IoT platform and smart product portfolio. A select number of customers have already agreed to form part of a pilot project around equipment availability and optimisation, with customer value expected to be proven in a short timeframe, says FLSmidth.

