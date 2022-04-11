Senegalese cement sales see 6% upturn in January

ICR Newsroom By 11 April 2022

In January 2022 Senegal’s cement market expanded 8.9 per cent when compared with December 2021 and 6.2 per cent when compared with January 2021, says the country’s National Agency for Statistics and Demography (ANSD).



Export sales declined 31.7 per cent MoM and 18.1 per cent YoY in January 2022.

