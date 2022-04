Iranian cement market reaches 5.72Mt

ICR Newsroom By 14 April 2022

Cement demand in Iran stood at 5.72Mt in March 2022, according to the Iranian Cement Association. The domestic output of 5.67Mt of cement and 6.33Mt of clinker was sufficient to supply the home market as well as meet overseas demand through exports of 0.312Mt of cement and 0.853Mt.

