Oficemen and Air Liquide sign decarbonisation collaboration agreement

29 April 2022

The president of Oficemen, the Spanish Cement Association, Jose Manuel Cascajero and the director general of Air Liquide, Benedicte Levinson have signed a collaboration agreement to accelerate the decarbonisation of the cement industry.

In particular, it has been decided to work together on possible technical solutions, including:

• Oxycombustion with H 2 injection (Hydrocombustion).

• Carbon capture

• Energy efficiency

• Construction technologies (CO 2 cured concrete).



The partnership will also identify development opportunities among Oficemen's partners, within the framework of the PERTE decarbonisation programme and also outside it.

