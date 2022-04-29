Oficemen and Air Liquide sign decarbonisation collaboration agreement

The president of Oficemen, the Spanish Cement Association, Jose Manuel Cascajero and the director general of Air Liquide, Benedicte Levinson have signed a collaboration agreement to accelerate the decarbonisation of the cement industry.
In particular, it has been decided to work together on possible technical solutions, including:
• Oxycombustion with H2 injection (Hydrocombustion).
• Carbon capture
• Energy efficiency
• Construction technologies (CO2 cured concrete).
The partnership will also identify development opportunities among Oficemen's partners, within the framework of the PERTE decarbonisation programme and also outside it.