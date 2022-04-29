CemNet.com » Cement News » Oficemen and Air Liquide sign decarbonisation collaboration agreement

Oficemen and Air Liquide sign decarbonisation collaboration agreement

29 April 2022


The president of Oficemen, the Spanish Cement Association, Jose Manuel Cascajero and the director general of Air Liquide, Benedicte Levinson have signed a collaboration agreement to accelerate the decarbonisation of the cement industry. 

In particular, it has been decided to work together on possible technical solutions, including:
• Oxycombustion with H2 injection (Hydrocombustion).
• Carbon capture
• Energy efficiency
• Construction technologies (CO2 cured concrete).

The partnership will also identify development opportunities among Oficemen's partners, within the framework of the PERTE decarbonisation programme and also outside it.

