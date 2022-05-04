IEEE welcomes 800 delegates in Las Vegas

04 May 2022

The 64th IEEE-IAS/PCA Cement Industry Technical Conference and Exhibition's general sessions opened on Tuesday, 3 May, in Las Vegas, USA. Brett Lindsay, Local Conference Chair, gave the main welcome speech to the 800 registered delegates at the event.

Mr Lindsay reported that 275 attendees were attending the conference for the first time, and that 24 cement producers are being represented from a global audience of 24 countries.



A total of 30 technical presentations will be delivered during the main conference proceedings, with papers covering the topics of gears and drives, energy, environmental sustainability, general practices, maintenance and safety and power generation. The event also includes an international exhibition with 125 booths featuring cement industry suppliers worldwide.

Keynote speakers included Jamie Notter who spoke on 'adapting your culture to the new hybrid workplace' and speaker Chad Hymas who gave a motivational presentation.

The conference continues with a further day of technical presentations on Wednesday before concluding on Thursday with a visit to the Hoover Dam in Boulder City.

Published under