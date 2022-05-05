Holcim board welcomes new members

At its annual general meeting on 4 May 2022, Holcim confirmed Beat Hess as the new chairman of the board. All members of the board standing for re-election were also confirmed in office, while Leanne Geale and Ilias Läber were both elected as new members.

Shareholders also confirmed Claudia Sender Ramirez and Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sørensen as members of the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee, while Ilias Läber and Jürg Oleas were elected as new members. Ms Sørensen will serve as chair.

The meeting also saw shareholders approve Holcim’s first Climate Report sharing its net zero journey with 2030 and 2050 targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The report details Holcim’s decarbonisation actions, from green building solutions with innovative raw materials such as calcined clay, and construction and demolition waste, all the way to circular construction.

