Argos recycles 10.9Mm3 of water in 2021

09 May 2022

Argos (Grupo Argos) recycled 10.9Mm3 of water during 2021, which represents 91 per cent of recirculation and is equivalent to the average consumption of 60,000 families per year.

The reuse of water resources reduces the volume of water withdrawal to contribute to the availability of this resource both for the company and for society, ecosystems and future generations.

Argos' sustainability and environmental strategy, specifically in its water and biodiversity pillar, is the roadmap to achieve high environmental performance and an adequate management of natural capital. Argos' goal is to achieve a net positive impact on biodiversity and integrated water management.

Published under