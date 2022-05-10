Lhoist partner with Air Liquide for Carbon capture project

Lhiost is partnering with Air Liquide to launch a first-of-its-kind decarbonisation project of lime production in France. As part of this project, Air Liquide would build and operate a Cryocap™ FG (Flue Gas) unit to capture and purify 95 per cent of the CO2 arising from Lhoist’s production unit in Réty.
Lhoist will be able to reduce the CO2 emissions of the plant by more than 600,000tpa starting in 2028 (equivalent to the annual emissions of ~ 55,000 households in France). This partnership is a new step in the creation of a low-carbon industrial ecosystem in the broader Dunkirk area.
