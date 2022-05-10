Lhoist partner with Air Liquide for Carbon capture project

Lhiost is partnering with Air Liquide to launch a first-of-its-kind decarbonisation project of lime production in France. As part of this project, Air Liquide would build and operate a Cryocap™ FG (Flue Gas) unit to capture and purify 95 per cent of the CO 2 arising from Lhoist’s production unit in Réty.



Lhoist will be able to reduce the CO 2 emissions of the plant by more than 600,000tpa starting in 2028 (equivalent to the annual emissions of ~ 55,000 households in France). This partnership is a new step in the creation of a low-carbon industrial ecosystem in the broader Dunkirk area.

