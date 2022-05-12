Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd will expand Belagavi cement plant

12 May 2022

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd is expanding its existing manufacturing plant at Belagavi in north Karnataka by investing INR3000m (US$38.3m). The company expects the investment to create up to 700 new jobs by March 2024.

“We plan to invest INR2000m to INR3000m in the next two years towards manufacturing expansion, in terms of enhanced production capabilities, and renewing our energy commitment by planning a solar power capacity installation of 9MW to reduce electricity consumption by half,” said Sunil Aggarwal, regional director – south, DCBL.

Published under