FICEM reaffirms commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050

By ICR Newsroom
16 May 2022


FICEM has joined forces with the UN-backed Race to Zero initiative, the American Concrete Institute (ACI), ASTM International and the International Finance Corp (IFC) to achieve cement and concrete carbon neutrality by 2050 in Latin America, including the Caribbean.

Hosted by the University of Miami, the Latin American cement association gathered key industry figures on 5 May 2022 to promote low-carbon neutrality targets, low-carbon cement standards, ensure the most efficient use of cement in concrete, access financing to achieve its objects, and research and innovate the life cycle of cement.

