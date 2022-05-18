HeidelbergCement’s ReConcrete-360˚ wins award

ICR Newsroom By 18 May 2022

HeidelbergCement’s ReConcrete-360˚ concept has scooped the German Innovation Award for Climate and Environment (IKU) in the category ‘Process Innovations for Climate Protection’. ReConcrete-360˚ involves crushing demolished concrete using novel processes and selectively separating it into its components, including sand and gravel, and hardened cement paste. These can then be reused as a low-carbon raw material in clinker and cement production, replacing natural limestone. The hardened cement paste can also absorb CO 2 , binding it permanently thereby acting as a carbon sink.

“With ReConcrete-360˚, we have succeeded in developing a limestone substitute from demolished concrete that also allows us to use the carbon-containing exhaust gases from cement production. A small revolution with a big impact: In Germany alone, the CO 2 savings potential through this process is ten million tonnes per year. The IKU award underlines that we can be proud of our pioneering innovation,” said Dr Wolfgang Dienemann, director Global R&D, HeidelbergCement.

The IKU is funded by the National Climate Initiative of the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Action and recognises outstanding environmental innovations by German companies and research institutions. The prize money in each category is EUR25,000.

