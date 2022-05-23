Cementos Molins to implement an energy management system

Cementos Molins Indusrials’ strategy in favours sustainability and the fight against climate change has recently entered a new stage with the decision to implement an Energy Management System (SGEn), according to the requirements and guidelines established in the UNE-EN standard. ISO50001:2018.

The decision, a direct consequence of the energy policy that the company has just approved, aims to be more efficient in the use and consumption of energy at the Sant Vicenç dels Horts cement factory.

The new system will make it possible to establish and maintain a documented energy management procedure, where the energy objectives and goals are established, as well as the necessary controls to evaluate the degree of compliance, monitoring and improvement of the effectiveness of the system itself.

In addition to guaranteeing compliance with the applicable legal requirements, it includes energy efficiency criteria in the design and modification of facilities, processes and products and in the acquisition of equipment, products and services.

The SGEn is expected to obtain the corresponding certification before the end of 2022.

