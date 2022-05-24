Bestway Cement Ltd plans greenfield Punjab plant

Bestway Cement Ltd has announced its plans to setup a greenfield cement plant with a capacity of 7200tpd of clinker in Punjab province, Pakistan, along with 9MW waste heat recovery plant.

Bestway Cement has entered into an agreement with Sinoma International Engineering Co of China for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

“In view of increasing demand for cement in the country, Bestway Cement has decided to setup a greenfield cement plant in District Mianwali along with 9MW waste heat recovery plant,” a bourse filing said.

