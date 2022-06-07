Star Cement invests in new capacity

07 June 2022

Star Cement is planning to invest INR17,000-18,000m (US$218.9m-231.8m) over the next two years, in response to robust demand from the infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company currently operates two clinker units in Meghalaya with a total capacity of around 2.75Mta. A new clinker unit, costing INR10,000m, will add a further 3Mta of clinker capacity taking total production capacity to 5.75Mta. According to BusinessLine Online, the new unit is due to be operational by April 2024.

A further INR7000-8000m is being invested in two new grinding units. Star Cement’s current grinding capacity stands at around 5Mta. The plan is to double capacity at its grinding unit in Guwahati and add another grinding unit of 2Mta at Silchar, taking total grinding capacity to around 9Mta.

Published under