Moroccan deliveries up 7% in May

ICR Newsroom By 08 June 2022

Cement deliveries in Morocco increased 7.1 per cent YoY to 945,706t in May 2022 from 882,785t in May 2021, according to Ipsos. The data relates to APC members Asment Temera, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.



However, in the year to date deliveries contracted by 3.1 per cent to 5,276,337t when compared with January-May 2021 when deliveries reached 5,446,117t.

