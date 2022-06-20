Benin government caps cement price

ICR Newsroom By 20 June 2022

The government of Benin has set a price cap on the price of cement with the new price ceiling dependent on the locality. The price is capped from 17 June 2022 for four months.



The government has taken the step “in support of populations faced with soaring prices of consumer products” and during the four-month period the Ministry of Commerce will carry out “strict controls and regular prices.”

Published under