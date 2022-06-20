CemNet.com » Cement News » Benin government caps cement price

Benin government caps cement price

By ICR Newsroom
20 June 2022


The government of Benin has set a price cap on the price of cement with the new price ceiling dependent on the locality. The price is capped from 17 June 2022 for four months.

The government has taken the step “in support of populations faced with soaring prices of consumer products” and during the four-month period the Ministry of Commerce will carry out “strict controls and regular prices.”

