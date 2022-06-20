CemNet.com » Cement News » Iranian cement sales decline in May

Iranian cement sales decline in May

By ICR Newsroom
20 June 2022


The Iranian cement market contracted 11.6 per cent YoY to 5.11Mt in May 2022 from 5.78Mt in May 2021, according to the Iranian cement association.

In addition to domestic deliveries, 0.301Mt of cement and 0.558Mt of clinker was exported in May 2022. This represents a YoY decrease of 11.5 per cent for cement (May 2021: 0.34Mt) and 29.4 per cent for clinker (May 2021: 0.79Mt)

Output of cement declined 11.8 per cent YoY to 5.38Mt in May 2022 when compared with the year-ago period when cement production reached 6.1Mt. However, clinker production increased 3.4 per cent YoY to 6.91Mt from 6.68Mt.

