Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe to increase exports

ICR Newsroom By 24 June 2022

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe made its first exports to Malawi and is expecting to build on the shipment to increase exports from Zimbabwe.



“Because of our significant capacity, which is first of all oversized for the domestic market, growing demand in the region for this type of products, we are looking at, especially, (export) markets like Zambia and Malawi,” said CEO Geoffrey Ndugwa. “We just made our first exports to Malawi a few weeks ago, so we are feeling pretty good about the trend,” he said.

The company recently restored its cement mill following the mill building’s roof collapse late last year. The commissioning of the vertical cement mill, due at the end of June, is expected to double grinding capacity at the plant. The mill is part of a US$15m investment programme, which also includes an automated dry mortar facility and alternative energy infrastructure.

